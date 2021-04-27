Fort Lauderdale man scores $1 million scratch-off prize

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The wins keep coming for South Florida lottery players.

Owen Dawkins, 62, of Fort Lauderdale, is the latest big winner, claiming a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off.

Florida Lottery officials said he decided to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $710,000.

Dawkins bought his lucky $20 ticket from Shop Smart in Pompano Beach (535 Northeast 24th Street). That store is rewarded with a $2,000 bonus commission.

On Monday, lottery officials announced that a Miami man had won a $5 million top prize on a different scratch-off.

