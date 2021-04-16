Miami man hits $5 million top prize on Monopoly scratch-off

MIAMI – Joaquin Chavez Gonzalez is the latest South Florida resident to score big on one of Florida Lottery’s Monopoly scratch-off tickets.
The 49-year-old Miami man claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Jackpot game. He took his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $3.562 million, lottery officials announced Friday.
Chavez Gonzalez purchased the scratcher at Petroleum Enterprises (5688 West Flagler Street). They get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling it.
The $20 Monopoly Jackpot game launched in September 2018 and has six top prizes of $5 million.
Earlier this week, it was announced that a Boynton Beach man won a $2 million top prize on a $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS
Florida’s $235M Powerball winner revealed. He’s only 23.
Check your tickets: Miami lottery player hit for $1.65 million jackpot
Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a day for life, opts to cash out for $7 million