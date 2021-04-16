Miami man hits $5 million top prize on Monopoly scratch-off

Joaquin Chavez Gonzalez of Miami scratched his way to multimillions.

MIAMI – Joaquin Chavez Gonzalez is the latest South Florida resident to score big on one of Florida Lottery’s Monopoly scratch-off tickets.

The 49-year-old Miami man claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Jackpot game. He took his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $3.562 million, lottery officials announced Friday.

Chavez Gonzalez purchased the scratcher at Petroleum Enterprises (5688 West Flagler Street). They get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling it.

The $20 Monopoly Jackpot game launched in September 2018 and has six top prizes of $5 million.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a Boynton Beach man won a $2 million top prize on a $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off.

