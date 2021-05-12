Miami man wins $1.65 million in Jackpot Triple Play lottery game

MIAMI – A Miami man has claimed over a million bucks after winning a Florida Lottery jackpot.

Daniel Garcia, 53, of Miami, won $1.65 million from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing on April 13.

He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,308,246.21, lottery officials said.

Garcia bought the lucky quick-pick ticket from Sunshine at 8698 Southwest 40th Street. The retailer gets a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the winner.

