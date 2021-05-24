Florida man wins lottery after his truck and wife’s car break down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Timing was everything for Curtis Fuller.

The 38-year-old Jacksonville man had just run into some rotten automobile luck when his fortune suddenly turned with a $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

“My wife’s car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down,” Fuller told lottery officials. “In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!”

Fuller hit it big on a $5 ticket in the 50X The Cash game. He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

His ticket was bought from First Coast Energy at 711 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville, which gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratcher.

