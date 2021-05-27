Miami man scores big on $5 million scratch-off

This scratch-off was worth nearly a million bucks for a Miami man.

MIAMI – He didn’t hit for the top prize, but a Miami man probably can’t complain about winning $1 million from the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game.

Jesus Fanjul, 38, decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000, Florida Lottery announced.

Fanjul bought his lucky $20 ticket at Fiesta Liquors, (7190 West Flagler Street), and the store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials say that the $5,000,000 Luck game offers the chance at six top prizes of $5 million and over $329 million in total cash prizes.

