‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off

MIAMI – The new “Pay Me!” scratch-off game from Florida Lottery has made a Miami woman six figures richer.
Miriam Garcia hit for the $500,000 top prize in the $5 game that launched in February, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
Garcia bought her lucky ticket at Navarro Discount Pharmacy (9686 Southwest 24th Street).
“Pay Me!” offers more than $58 million in cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.
