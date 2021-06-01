‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off

MIAMI – The new “Pay Me!” scratch-off game from Florida Lottery has made a Miami woman six figures richer.

Miriam Garcia hit for the $500,000 top prize in the $5 game that launched in February, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Garcia bought her lucky ticket at Navarro Discount Pharmacy (9686 Southwest 24th Street).

“Pay Me!” offers more than $58 million in cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.

