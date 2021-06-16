Couple wins $1 million lottery prize after just moving to Florida

Kristen Frommer, 27, won $1 million shortly after moving to Boynton Beach from New Jersey.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A couple from New Jersey says they will make the move to South Florida permanent after scoring a $1 million prize on a scratch-off just weeks after coming down to Boynton Beach as renters.

“This is the ultimate housewarming gift,” Kristen Frommer, 27, told Florida Lottery. “We moved down as renters two months ago, but now there’s no question — we’re buying a house and becoming Floridians.”

Lottery officials say Frommer won on the $5,000,000 Luck game and decided to take a lump-sum payout of $760,000.

She bought the $20 ticket at the RaceTrac at 905 West Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach. That store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

ALSO SEE

Florida’s $286M Powerball jackpot still hasn’t been claimed

Florida woman’s lottery win means a new dream home

Ad

Florida school bus driver wins lottery but won’t give up his route

Woman wins $1 million lottery prize on South Florida visit

‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off