Florida’s $286M Powerball jackpot still hasn’t been claimed

If you have a Powerball ticket from June 5 with these numbers, you're now very rich.

If you were in Jacksonville last week and played Powerball, be sure to check your tickets. Florida Lottery says the person who won a $286 million jackpot from the June 5 drawing still hasn’t come forward.

The lucky ticket was a quick pick that was purchased from the Circle K at 721 Chaffee Road South.

The winning numbers were 44-52-54-64-69 and the Powerball was 26.

Powerball jackpot winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. But if you want to take the lump sum, payout, you must file a claim within 60 days, lottery officials say.

The Circle K where the ticket was bought collects $100,000 as a bonus commission.

The mystery winner is Florida’s 16th jackpot winner in the multistate lottery game.

Back in March, a 23-year-old Florida man won a $235 million Powerball jackpot. Thomas Yi of Land O’ Lakes went home a lump-sum payment of over $160 million.

The deadline is also fast approaching for Fantasy 5 top prize winners who have until Tuesday (June 15) to claim their winnings. Click here for more details on those winning numbers and prizes.