$286M Powerball winner is in Florida. Here’s where the ticket was sold.

The good news is that someone in Florida won a $286 million Powerball jackpot this weekend.
The bad news for us in South Florida — it probably wasn’t you.
Florida Lottery revealed Monday that the winning ticket from Saturday’s $286 million drawing in the multistate game was purchased at a Circle K in Jacksonville. The store is at 721 Chaffee Road South, to be exact.
The winning numbers were 44-52-54-64-69 and the Powerball was 26. The Circle K that sold the winning ticket will collect a $100,000 bonus commission.
Lottery officials say that Powerball jackpot winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, but to take the lump sum they must file a claim within 60 days.
