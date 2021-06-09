Partly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Florida woman’s lottery win means a new dream home

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Lottery
,
Tampa
,
Florida
Wanda Brana, of Tampa, hit for $1 million playing Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game.
Wanda Brana, of Tampa, hit for $1 million playing Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game. (Photo courtesy of Florida Lottery)

TAMPA, Fla. – Wanda Brana didn’t take long to plan how she would spend her winnings after hitting for a $1 million prize on a scratch-off.

“I have been renting for years, but now I’m finally able to afford a house for my family and me,” Brana told Florida Lottery.

The 55-year-old Brana, of Tampa, scored the payout from the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game. She took her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Lottery officials say Brana purchased her $20 ticket from Rome Food Mart at 1615 West Sligh Avenue in Tampa. That store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Beyond the $1 million prize that Brana won, the $5,000,000 Luck game offers a shot at six top prizes worth $5 million.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS

$286M Powerball winner is in Florida. Here’s where the ticket was sold.

Florida school bus driver wins lottery but won’t give up his route

Woman wins $1 million lottery prize on South Florida visit

‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off

Miami man scores big on $5 million scratch-off

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: