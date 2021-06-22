Winner, winner: 2 Floridians scratch off $1 million prizes

A $5 scratch-off was the ticket to a $1 million top prize for a lucky lottery player.
Kimberly Franklin, 63, of Lakeland, made that score on the $5 Gold Rush Supreme game, Florida Lottery announced, saying she claimed a lump-sum payout of $880,000.
She isn’t alone in cashing in big.
Gary Moore, 61, of Zephyrhills, revealed a $1 million prize on a $30 Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket. He took home a lump sum of $790,000, lottery officials said.
Franklin’s ticket was bought at Dad’s Supermarket Meatmarket LLC (1510 Kathleen Road in Lakeland), and Moore’s was purchased from B&N Market (4700 28th Street North in St. Petersburg).
Each store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
