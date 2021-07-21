Fort Lauderdale lottery player hits for $1 million on scratch-off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gregory Williams is Broward County’s latest lottery millionaire.
The 32-year-old Fort Lauderdale man hit for $1 million on the 200X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Williams decided to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $890,000.
[ALSO SEE: Broward man wins $4.66 million lottery prize on scratch-off]
Williams purchased his $20 ticket at Los Paisas Groceries, which is at 1851 South State Road 7 in Davie.
That retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission from Florida Lottery.
The top prize in the 200X The Cash game is $5 million.
MORE RECENT LOTTERY WINNERS
Florida Lottery’s richest scratch-off makes man a millionaire
Another South Florida Publix sells million-dollar lottery winner
Florida man finds winning Powerball ticket cleaning his house
Scratch-off from Miami Beach cafe worth $1 million
Truck driver wins big on Powerball thanks to lucky stop in Florida