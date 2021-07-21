Fort Lauderdale lottery player hits for $1 million on scratch-off

A Fort Lauderdale man scored a $1 million prize from this scratch-off.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gregory Williams is Broward County’s latest lottery millionaire.

The 32-year-old Fort Lauderdale man hit for $1 million on the 200X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Williams decided to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $890,000.

[ALSO SEE: Broward man wins $4.66 million lottery prize on scratch-off]

Williams purchased his $20 ticket at Los Paisas Groceries, which is at 1851 South State Road 7 in Davie.

That retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission from Florida Lottery.

The top prize in the 200X The Cash game is $5 million.

