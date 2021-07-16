Another South Florida Publix sells million-dollar lottery winner

This scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize for Aida De Pena of Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach County woman is the latest to walk out of a South Florida Publix store with a scratch-off worth seven figures.

Aida De Pena of Boynton Beach scored a $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket and opted for a lump-sum payout of $790,000, Florida Lottery announced.

She bought the $30 ticket from the Publix at 133 North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

That store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Earlier this week it was revealed that a Broward County man became the first winner of Florida Lottery’s $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off on a ticket he bought at his local Publix.

Howard Tenen, 70, of Plantation, selected a lump-sum payment of $4.66 million.

Elgin Jones, 58, of Deerfield Beach, also won $1 million from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game this month on a ticket bought at a Publix in his city.

