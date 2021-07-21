Florida Lottery’s richest scratch-off makes man a millionaire

TAMPA, Fla. – The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme has a top prize of $15 million, making it the largest prize for any Florida Lottery scratch-off.

Gilberto Mons Toledano didn’t get that lucky, but he still hit for one of the 24 prizes worth $1 million available in that game, lottery officials announced.

The 56-year-old Tampa man decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Toledano purchased his lucky $30 scratcher from New Way Food and Deli in Lutz. The store receives a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

