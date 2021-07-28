Florida visitor wins $1 million lottery prize after flight home canceled

BRANDON, Fla. – Next time you curse that canceled flight, think about this: A woman visiting Florida from Missouri just claimed a $1 million top prize on a scratch-off she bought when her travel plans were suddenly shifted.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Angela Caravella, 51, told Florida Lottery officials. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that — I won $1 million!”

Caravella, of Kansas City, Missouri, hit for the top prize in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game. She decided to take a lump-sum payout of $790,000.

Lottery officials say Caravella bought the $30 ticket from the Publix at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon, just east of Tampa. That store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game offers a shot at 155 of those top prizes.

