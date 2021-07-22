$21 million Florida Lotto jackpot will let couple ‘enjoy everything life has to offer’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man who just claimed a $21.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot is ready for a well-deserved change of pace.

Jose Calderon, 55, of Orlando, hit for the big prize in the July 14 drawing and accepted a lump-sum payout of $16,473,377.39 surrounded by family, lottery officials announced.

“My parents have worked hard their entire lives,” Calderon’s daughter said. “This win will allow them to slow down and really enjoy everything life has to offer.”

Calderon bought the ticket from Casselberry Meat and Produce, at 2655 South U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry.

Florida Lotto is a $2 game where jackpots start at $1 million and roll until there is a winner. Drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

