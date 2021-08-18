Florida man scores big on $1,000 a week for life scratch-off

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A man in Vero Beach is taking home a big payout after winning the top prize in Florida Lottery’s $1,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game.

Rodolfo Martinez, 45, decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $930,000 instead of receiving the weekly prize.

Martinez bought the $2 ticket from Grocery Express at 4207 20th Street in Vero Beach, lottery officials announced.

The store gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the lucky scratch-off.

That particular game offers the chance at eight of those top prizes.

