2 Florida Lottery players score $1 million prizes

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West man is one of two Floridians who just claimed $1 million top prizes from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Mohammed Mannan, 53, bought his winning $30 ticket from A & M Mart Inc. at 648 William Street in Key West.

He decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $790,000, lottery officials announced.

Michael Averill, 45, of Fort Walton Beach, also took that same lump-sum payment after winning on ticket purchased at Murphy Express (910 Beal Parkway Northwest) in Fort Walton Beach.

Each of those retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says that particular scratch-off game debuted in February 2020 and offers a shot at 155 of those million-dollar top prizes.

