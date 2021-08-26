South Florida man hits Florida Lotto jackpot for $1.75 million

WELLINGTON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man scored big on Florida Lotto — to the tune of $1.75 million.

Gilberto Rodriguez, of Wellington, claimed the jackpot from the July 24 drawing, Florida Lottery announced.

Lottery officials say Rodriguez decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,367,994.41.

His ticket was bought as a quick pick from the Publix at 127 South State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

That store receives a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

