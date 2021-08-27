Florida Lottery reveals another 2 millionaires

Two Florida men are celebrating an influx in cash after uncovering $1 million prizes on scratch-off tickets.
Timothy Sanders, 53, of Sanford, won the top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game, and Edward Noger, 61, of Largo, claimed $1 million from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic.
Both decided to take their winnings as lump-sum payments over $700,000, Florida Lottery announced.
Sanders bought his $30 ticket from Winter Beach Food Mart at 6590 North U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach.
Noger’s $20 scratcher came from a Circle K at 13098 Walsingham Road in Largo.
Each of those retailers receives a $2,000 bonus commission from the state lottery.
