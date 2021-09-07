Florida man wins lottery on day he opens his own auto shop

Brian Woodle opened his own auto repair shop and then won $1 million on a scratch-off -- all in a day's work.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Brian Woodle said it was always his dream to open an auto repair shop.

He probably couldn’t have imagined winning a million bucks on the same day that dream came true.

Florida Lottery says the 46-year-old man from Callahan in Nassau County won the $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off on what was already a milestone day for him and his wife.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle told state lottery officials. “At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

Woodle decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $880,000.

The Circle K where he bought the scratch-off (at 540251 U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan) gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

