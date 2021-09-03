Florida woman’s scratch-off worth $2 million top prize

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Amid a run of $1 million scratch-off winners in Florida, Lorraine Gibbs apparently had double the luck.
The 67-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie claimed a $2 million top prize from Florida Lottery’s 100X The Cash game.
She took her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000, lottery officials said.
Gibbs bought her lucky $10 ticket at Darwin Gas & Wash Corp (3095 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard).
The store receives a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.
Florida Lottery says there are 10 top prizes available from this particular scratcher, which debuted in September 2020.
