Florida woman’s scratch-off worth $2 million top prize

This scratch-off ticket revealed a $2 million top prize for 67-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Amid a run of $1 million scratch-off winners in Florida, Lorraine Gibbs apparently had double the luck.

The 67-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie claimed a $2 million top prize from Florida Lottery’s 100X The Cash game.

She took her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000, lottery officials said.

Gibbs bought her lucky $10 ticket at Darwin Gas & Wash Corp (3095 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard).

The store receives a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

Florida Lottery says there are 10 top prizes available from this particular scratcher, which debuted in September 2020.

OTHER RECENT LOTTERY WINNERS:

Broward woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off

Ad

Meet Florida Lottery’s 2 newest ‘Supreme’ millionaires

Florida Lottery reveals another 2 millionaires

South Florida man hits Florida Lotto jackpot for $1.75 million

Florida man claims $2 million lottery win on his birthday

Miami-Dade man wins $5 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off