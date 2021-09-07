Partly Cloudy icon
Broward lottery winner running out of time to collect

Check your tickets, because it could be you

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

DAVIE, Fla. – OK, South Florida lottery players — it’s time to check those tickets for real.

Friday at midnight is the deadline for someone to come forward and collect on a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $89,175.06.

Florida Lottery has been looking for the winner since the March 14 drawing. The winning numbers were 4-5-8-25-30.

The winning ticket was bought as a quick pick at the Publix at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie.

We posted a story last month about the search for the winner and still nobody has come forward.

Time is running out.

For more information, call 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.

