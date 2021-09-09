Florida man’s $5 lottery ticket reveals $2,500 a week for life

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County man hit for one Florida Lottery’s four top prizes on the $2,500 A Week For Life scratch-off ticket.
Mikell Hewell, 61, of Cocoa, decided to take his winnings in a lump sum worth $2.33 million, lottery officials said.
The $5 game offers nearly $121 million in total cash prizes, including the big one Hewell hit.
He bought his ticket at Sunshine Food Mart 122 (700 Columbia Boulevard in Titusville), which gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.
