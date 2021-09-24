Miami Publix sells $1 million scratch-off winner

MIAMI – A Miami woman is Florida Lottery’s latest big winner, striking it big on a trip to the supermarket.

Ruth Marin Lugo, 63, hit for a $1 million prize on the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off, state lottery officials announced.

She opted to take her winnings in a lump-sum payout of $780,000.

Marin Lugo bought the $20 ticket at the Publix located at 8341 West Flagler Park Plaza.

That store gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Florida Lottery says that particular game that has been in play since May 2020 offers the shot at eight $5 million prizes and 24 of the $1 million prizes.

