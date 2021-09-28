South Florida woman hits on two $2 million Mega Millions tickets

BOCA RATON, Fla. – As if having one Mega Millions winner wasn’t enough, a Palm Beach County woman was lucky enough to hold two tickets worth $2 million apiece.

Susan Fitton, 64, of Boca Raton, had two tickets that matched all five of the white ball numbers (but not the Mega Ball) from the Sept. 14 drawing, Florida Lottery announced.

She just claimed her winnings at the state lottery’s district office in West Palm Beach.

Fitton bought the lucky tickets at Prip Mart (299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton), and the seller receives a $10,000 bonus commission for selling them.

Florida Lottery says that since offering the multistate Mega Millions game in 2013 it has generated more than $761 million for education in the state and has awarded over $772 million in prizes.

A Mega Millions jackpot winner in New York City landed $432 million last week. The jackpot is now at an estimated $22 million as the next drawing approaches Tuesday at 11 p.m.

