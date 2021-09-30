2 South Florida lottery players win $1 million top prizes

These two tickets made two South Floridians a lot of money.

Three new top-prize winners were announced in Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off, and two of them live right here in South Florida.

Curesse Caesar, 31, of Pembroke Pines, bought her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 1696 South Palm Avenue, lottery officials said.

Miami’s Michael Luzbet, 43, got his at Valero Coral Way (2600 Southwest 137th Avenue).

Both chose to take their winnings in lump-sum payments of $790,000.

The other recent top-prize winner was Ya Juan He, 50, of Sanford. Florida Lottery said she bought her lucky ticket from a Publix in Lake Mary and also took the lump-sum option.

All three stores that sold the tickets get a $2,000 bonus commission.

State letter officials say the Fastest Road game, which costs $30 to play, launched in February 2020 and offers 155 of those $1 million top prizes.

