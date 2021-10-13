Miami man hits Powerball for big bucks

MIAMI – The $1 million Powerball winner from Miami-Dade County has come forward.

Lottery officials say that Teal Kaempffer, 64, matched all five of the white ball numbers — but not the Powerball — in the Oct. 4 drawing of the multistate game.

Kaempffer bought the quick-pick ticket from a Fresco Y Mas Liquor store at 12095 Southwest 152nd Street.

Florida Lottery announced last week that a winning ticket had been sold there, but the winner hadn’t yet claimed the prize.

The store gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

The winning numbers that night were 2, 22, 54, 66 and 69 — and Kaempffer had all five of them. The Powerball was 15, and it delivered a nearly $700 million jackpot to a player in California.

Before that drawing, nobody had won the game’s grand prize since June 5.

Florida has been part of the multistate Powerball game since 2009.