Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Miami man hits Powerball for big bucks

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Lottery, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI – The $1 million Powerball winner from Miami-Dade County has come forward.

Lottery officials say that Teal Kaempffer, 64, matched all five of the white ball numbers — but not the Powerball — in the Oct. 4 drawing of the multistate game.

Kaempffer bought the quick-pick ticket from a Fresco Y Mas Liquor store at 12095 Southwest 152nd Street.

Florida Lottery announced last week that a winning ticket had been sold there, but the winner hadn’t yet claimed the prize.

The store gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

The winning numbers that night were 2, 22, 54, 66 and 69 — and Kaempffer had all five of them. The Powerball was 15, and it delivered a nearly $700 million jackpot to a player in California.

Before that drawing, nobody had won the game’s grand prize since June 5.

Florida has been part of the multistate Powerball game since 2009.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter