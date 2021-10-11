Florida woman wins first $5 million prize from new lottery scratch-off

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Florida Lottery’s new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off went into play last month, and the first $5 million top prize was just claimed.

Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, of Spring Hill in Hernando County, won and opted for a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, state lottery officials announced.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket debuted Sept. 20 and offers the chance for 32 of those top prizes.

Last week, the first $1 million winner from that game was revealed.

Florida Lottery said Homer-Faggart bought her lucky scratcher from A to Z Discount Beverage (4060 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill), which gets a $10,000 bonus commission.

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS:

Florida man finds his lottery luck at different store

Ad

Florida Lottery reveals 2 big scratch-off winners

Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a week for life lottery prize

2 Florida men head into weekend with $1 million lottery wins

2 South Florida lottery players win $1 million top prizes