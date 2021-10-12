Boston-area woman wins $5 million from Florida Lottery

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Floridians won’t like to hear it, but a woman from the Boston suburbs just claimed a $5 million lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket bought in this state.

Ann Margaret Woodworth, 54, scored the top prize on the $5,000,000 Cashword game.

The Holbrook, Massachusetts, resident bought the $20 ticket from a Rightway Foods in Englewood, which is on Florida’s west coast, south of Sarasota.

She took her winnings as a $3,915,000 lump sum, Florida Lottery announced.

The store at 2390 South McCall Road that sold the ticket receives a $10,000 bonus commission.

There are eight top prizes in the $5,000,000 Cashword game, which launched in May 2020, state lottery officials say.

