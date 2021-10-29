Florida mom says she was banned as school volunteer over participation on adult websites

Victoria Triece, 30, is the mother of 5- and 10-year-old students and has no criminal history, according to the law firm representing her.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Public Schools classroom volunteer is threatening to sue the district over claims that she was banned from campus due to her participation on legal adult websites, a news release from her attorney said.

As WKMG in Orlando reports, Victoria Triece, who has been an ADDitions School Volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary School for the last five years, claims she was told she could not be a volunteer because of her participation on adult-only Internet sites, including OnlyFans and the adult access section of Twitter.

Triece, 30, is the mother of 5- and 10-year-old students who attend Sand Lake Elementary, and has no criminal history, according to NeJame Law, the firm representing her.

“Ms. Triece has never appeared on school property in other than normal every day and school appropriate clothing, as contrasted to her private online videos and pictures,” NeJame Law said in the release.

Legal partners John Zielinski and Mark NeJame are representing Triece, who is threatening to sue Orange County Public School Board for $1 million in damages, as well as her reinstatement as an ADDitions volunteer.

“The basis for damages include denying her the right to participate in her children’s lives as she chooses, the choice of denying her chosen livelihood versus seeing her children or being able to volunteer, and the ridicule she has suffered and will suffer as a result of being banned for no reason other than offending the moral sensitivities of another for what she does privately,” legal officials said.

Triece spoke out about her passion for volunteering in the classroom at a news conference 3 p.m. Thursday.

“When I became a mother ... they became my whole life, so I wanted to obviously be involved in every part of their world, whether that’s at school, at home, in just everything,” Triece said. “So I knew from when I had kids, I’m going to be the room parent.”

News 6 reached out to Orange County Public Schools for a comment on the lawsuit and received the following response from representative Michael Ollendorff:

“Per the Office of Legal Services, we do not comment on potential, pending or ongoing litigation,” the statement said.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Triece said her adult career should not affect her participation in her child’s education.

“It’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life,” Triece said. “If I’m not hurting anybody and I’m not affecting anybody’s day, then it’s somebody’s choice to do something that’s fully legal.”

Triece said she feels isolated from other parents.

“It doesn’t define my whole life. That’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” Triece said.

Triece also reflected back to her childhood, when her mother would help at her school.

“My mother did it for me and having her there was the best joy growing up, just getting to have a parent see you at school and encourage you to want to be at school,” Triece said.