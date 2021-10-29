Gov. DeSantis addresses state’s job growth fund

EUSTIS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a news conference at a technical college near Mt. Dora, Fla.

DeSantis addressed the state’s job growth fund awarding Lake County money for workforce education at Lake Technical College in Eustis.

At a news conference Thursday, DeSantis announced that the state of Florida had filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The lawsuit alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.