Caught on Camera: Baby gator ends up in Florida garage

Baby alligator is found in a Florida garage and later relocated

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A baby alligator surprised a Florida family on Sunday morning, when they found it in their garage.

The little gator was caught on camera as crews safely removed it from the garage in St. Johns County, near the St. Augustine area.

It made its way back to the wild, but not before Officer Dave Clifton snapped a quick selfie.