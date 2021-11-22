Florida COVID cases increased last week for the first time since August

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After 11 weeks with declining infections, Florida reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than in the week prior.

The 10,828 new cases verified from Nov. 12-18 were slightly higher than the 10,732 from the previous 7-day period, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Florida’s new-case positivity rate sat unchanged at 2.5% as the state remains well below the numbers seen during the summer surge.

The week of Aug. 20 had been the last time the state saw a week-to-week increase in new cases. More than 151,000 new cases were reported that week, an average of more than 21,000 per day.

The state is now averaging about 1,500 new infections per day.

See the state’s full weekly report below: