Sheriff: ‘Prolific offender’ accused of assaulting woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man with a lengthy criminal history is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman as she delivered pizza to a central Florida apartment complex, officials said.

U.S. marshals arrested Osvaldo Figueroa, 55, Tuesday in nearby Lake County on a sexual battery charge, Osceola County Sheriff Marco López said during a news conference.

He said the woman was assaulted Sunday in an elevator at the apartment complex in Kissimmee.

During a livestream of his arrival at the sheriff’s office, Figueroa went on an expletive-laced rant, denying the allegations to reporters who were gathered there. The video posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page shows Figueroa becoming agitated and screaming as he was led by deputies.

“I didn’t do this, bro,” he said. “I didn’t rape nobody.”

López called Figueroa a “prolific offender,” adding he was released from prison earlier this year after serving time for trafficking in stolen property. He said Figueroa has an extensive criminal history over a 35-year span that includes 70 to 80 arrests and multiple convictions on drug and robbery charges.

Osvaldo Figueroa is accused of attacking the woman in an elevator of an apartment complex on Lepic Lane, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. (WKMG)

“This guy should have been in prison today. Not sure what’s wrong with the system, but it needs to change,” the sheriff said.

The woman who was assaulted has been notified of Figueroa’s arrest, the sheriff said.

“She’s grateful and happy that we found him very quickly and arrested him,” he said.

Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Figueroa.