Spreading holiday cheer and Publix love

If you’re looking for a gift for a friend who seems to have everything, just head to “Where Shopping is a Pleasure,” online.

Publix fans can now spread holiday cheer by wearing Publix-brand holiday apparel.

The Florida based supermarket chain has an online store dedicated to Publix branded sweatshirts featuring the famous “pub sub”, socks, mugs, accessories and even wrapping paper.

Publix socks, sold online (Courtesy: Publix)

Publix Super Markets Inc. was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, FL. It is the largest employee-owned company in the United States with more than 225,000 employees.