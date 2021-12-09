79º
wplg logo

Florida

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference on 2022 budget plan

Tags: Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at the Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee to go over his budget plan for next year.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.