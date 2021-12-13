79º
wplg logo

Florida

Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Central Florida, police say

Tags: Florida, Crime
2 arrested in major scare at Christmas parade in Winter Garden.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Two people were arrested after their car sped near a holiday parade in Winter Garden, causing an accident with another vehicle, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

WKMG reported that police arrested 27-year-old Terryus Jorelle Baker and 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez, who, along with two juveniles, were in a car that struck another vehicle on Plant Street in downtown Winter Garden as officers were preparing to close roads for a Golf Cart Christmas parade.

Shortly before the parade reached downtown, Baker was traveling at a high speed before an officer tried to slow him down, police said. Baker then struck another vehicle and ran away, police said.

An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction was in the crowd and apprehended Baker, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police, who added that no one in the crowd was injured.

Baker was wanted on a warrant and said he ran away because of that, police said.

Baker was arrested on charges of not having a valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of narcotics without a prescription, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect and failure to appear in a previous case related to a suspended license. He’s being held without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge Monday afternoon.

Chavez also had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody, police said.

The children were turned over to family members, according to police.

The parade was canceled due to the incident.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.