Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Central Florida, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Two people were arrested after their car sped near a holiday parade in Winter Garden, causing an accident with another vehicle, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

WKMG reported that police arrested 27-year-old Terryus Jorelle Baker and 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez, who, along with two juveniles, were in a car that struck another vehicle on Plant Street in downtown Winter Garden as officers were preparing to close roads for a Golf Cart Christmas parade.

Shortly before the parade reached downtown, Baker was traveling at a high speed before an officer tried to slow him down, police said. Baker then struck another vehicle and ran away, police said.

An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction was in the crowd and apprehended Baker, police said.

Ad

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police, who added that no one in the crowd was injured.

Terryous Baker & Elizabeth Chavez are facing several charges this morning after police say baker was speeding close to crowds during a Winter Garden parade.



Officers say 2 kids were in the car but were not hurt.



More details ahead at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/JCNHfBDMYV — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) December 13, 2021

Baker was wanted on a warrant and said he ran away because of that, police said.

Baker was arrested on charges of not having a valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of narcotics without a prescription, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect and failure to appear in a previous case related to a suspended license. He’s being held without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge Monday afternoon.

Chavez also had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody, police said.

The children were turned over to family members, according to police.

The parade was canceled due to the incident.