Deputies: Florida substitute teacher arrested for sexual battery on a high school student

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 20-year-old substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School was arrested on Friday by Polk County Sheriff’s deputies, after being charged with sexual battery.

According to detectives, Ayanna Davis said she had unprotected sex with the student on four occasions.

The investigation began in early December, when a student informed Lakeland Police Department School Resource officers about the existence of a video on Snapchat showing Davis and another student having sex. The student claimed the video was shown to a large group of the high school’s football players.

PCSO detectives arrested her on charges of Sexual Battery by Custodian and Offenses against Students by Authority Figure. Davis was also served with the Lakeland PD warrant which charged her with an additional two counts of Sexual Battery.

Davis is not a Polk County Public Schools employee. She was referred to the district by the Kelly Education Services staffing company.

Ad

An arraignment for Davis is set for next month.