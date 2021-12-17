Deputies: Florida woman behind bars for poisoning boyfriend’s drink because he ‘wouldn’t shut up’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is facing serious charges after deputies say she poisoned her boyfriend earlier this month for talking too much.

According to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Alvis Parrish put a drug named Seroquel in the victim’s lemonade.

When deputies arrived, they say the victim was extremely lethargic. They say Parrish confessed to putting something in his drink.

“I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die,” said Parrish according to deputies.

Deputies said she yelled “do whatever you want, if you don’t take me I will kill him,” as they put her in handcuffs and escorted her to their vehicle.

Parrish faces charges of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person.

She is being held on $50,000 bond.