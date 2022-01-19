Florida boy celebrates his birthday in true Floridian fashion

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland boy celebrated his fifth birthday with a theme that most Floridians will find very familiar.

Lakeland boy celebrates his fifth birthday with a Publix themed party. (Courtesy: Kacie Laube)

Atticus asked his mother, Kacie Laube, for a Publix themed birthday, complete with pub subs, Publix cake, Publix aprons and Publix bakery cookies. She posted lots of pictures from his birthday party on Facebook on Saturday, thanking everyone for their help in pulling off the celebration.

“Atticus said this was the best birthday ever and that he’s so glad that so many of his family and friends were able to attend. He’s going to sleep a very happy boy tonight,” said Laube.

Lakeland boy celebrates his fifth birthday with a Publix themed party. (Courtesy: Kacie Laube)

His dad even made him an “Aisle 5″ sign to celebrate his special birthday.

His family was able to pull it all off with the help of Assistant Store Manager Blake Smith, from the Lake Miriam Publix.

The Publix Employees Federal Credit Union also provided swag bags.