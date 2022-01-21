77º
Police: Florida man busted after tantrum about bacon

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cape Coral, Lee County
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral police officers arrested a man at a Waffle House on Wednesday after they received calls about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they heard a man identified as 28-year-old Martin Jose Alvarez yelling expletives at the staff about how his bacon was cooked.

Officers said Alvarez screamed, “You better cook the f****** bacon right!”

Officers asked Alvarez to come outside, but said he resisted until they threatened to use a taser.

Alvarez was later arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and intent to do violence.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail.

