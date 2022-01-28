70º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

Deputies: Florida principal arrested following explicit texts

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Crime, Hillsborough County
Florida principal arrested for allegedly sending explicit texts to a minor (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A principal with the Hillsborough County School District faces multiple charges, after deputies say he sent sexually explicit texts to an undercover detective he assumed was a juvenile.

Undercover detectives engaged in chat operations with the principal of Dawson Elementary School, Derrick McLaughlin, 41, in Riverview from Jan. 19 through Jan. 27. Detectives portrayed themselves as a 15-year-old boy during the chat that was initiated on a social media app.

Detectives say over the course of the investigation, McLaughlin attempted to entice the undercover detectives he believed was a teenager to engage in sexual acts.

McLaughlin was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device, and Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts.

McLaughlin made suicidal comments at the time of his arrest and has been placed under a Baker Act.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email