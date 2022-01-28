Deputies: Florida principal arrested following explicit texts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A principal with the Hillsborough County School District faces multiple charges, after deputies say he sent sexually explicit texts to an undercover detective he assumed was a juvenile.

Undercover detectives engaged in chat operations with the principal of Dawson Elementary School, Derrick McLaughlin, 41, in Riverview from Jan. 19 through Jan. 27. Detectives portrayed themselves as a 15-year-old boy during the chat that was initiated on a social media app.

Detectives say over the course of the investigation, McLaughlin attempted to entice the undercover detectives he believed was a teenager to engage in sexual acts.

McLaughlin was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device, and Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts.

McLaughlin made suicidal comments at the time of his arrest and has been placed under a Baker Act.

Ad

The investigation remains active.