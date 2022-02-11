Caught on Camera: Florida police officer working as crossing guard attacked on the job

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of attacking an Orlando crossing guard was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators say 33-year-old James Mossetty started banging on the marked patrol vehicle of an officer who was working as a crossing guard.

Orlando police said the officer called for emergency assistance and got out of his cruiser. Investigators say Mossetty then attacked the officer.

According to the arrest report, the officer deployed both cartridges of his department-issued taser at Mossetty in an attempt to subdue him, but they had no effect.

Body camera video released by the Orlando police department shows the moments when other officers arrived at the scene. Mossetty can be seen resisting the officers’ demands to get on the ground.

Mossetty was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. After being discharged, he was taken to jail.

Mossetty faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers with violence and hindering communications.