Florida man claims he’s Mick Jagger, picks fights at restaurants

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing charges, after getting into fights at two Collier County restaurants.

According to Naples Police, 59-year-old Eugene Bingham was picking fights with diners at Ocean Prime on Monday night.

At one point, a person at the restaurant got the attention of a police officer and said Bingham had claimed he was Mick Jagger.

Officers say Bingham left the restaurant and they tried to detain him at a nearby park.

According to the arrest report, Bingham charged at an officer and said, “don’t f**k with me, leave me the f**k alone.”

Shortly after the interaction, officers placed him inside of a police car, where he vomited in the back seat.

As one of the officers was walking back to the patrol car, the manager of Yabba’s, a nearby restaurant, informed police that Bingham was kicked out of his establishment three times for being disruptive and drunk.

Bingham was charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.