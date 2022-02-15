Deputies: Florida man behind bars for beating child over iPad purchases

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast father was arrested after Palm Coast Sheriff’s deputies say he beat his nine-year-old for purchases he and his little brother made on their iPad.

Investigators say 34-year-old Andrew Atkerson picked his son up several times and threw him into the walls, closets and other items in the home. His son suffered bruising on multiple parts of his body, including under both eyes. When his mother later picked him up from school, she saw what had happened and photographed the injuries.

Currently on probation for a felony battery arrest involving the child’s mother, Atkerson has faced 20 different charges in two different states (California and Florida) dating back to 2004. In 2017, Atkerson was arrested for felony domestic battery when he attacked his wife. In that case, his children witnessed her attack.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Atkerson and he was arrested on felony child abuse charges. Atkerson was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on Feb. 11 and remains in jail on a $12,500 bond.