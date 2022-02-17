Masks are now optional for Publix employees

Publix has updated its mask policy for employees.

According to the company website, as of Feb. 14, fully vaccinated employees have the option not to wear face coverings, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance.

The exception to the mask mandate at Publix stores are employees who work within the pharmacy. Pharmacy associates are still required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, when administering vaccines.

Publix does not require customers to wear face coverings in any of their stores.

