Deputies: Florida man allegedly asked to smell and touch victims’ feet; faces child molestation charges

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Pinellas County man faces child molestation charges. (Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County man is facing several charges of lewd and lascivious acts with minors.

According to detectives, 22-year-old Brandon White offered the victims vape pens and marijuana products if he could touch and smell their feet.

Investigators say White contacted the victims on Snapchat and Instagram to discuss meeting up. During the meetings, detectives say he also asked for sex acts. Records show the first known offense was in Apr. 2021.

On Wednesday, White was interviewed by detectives and admitted to meeting with multiple females. White was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

White faces seven counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, Lewd and Lascivious Battery, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, two counts of Unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

If you have any information regarding this case, or if you believe you have been a victim, you are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paden at 727-582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.

