69º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

Caught on Camera: Florida man says he was speeding home for news about Putin

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Caught on Camera, Flagler County
Deputy in Flagler County encounters driver who says he was speeding home to find out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to do next.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man, who was pulled over for speeding, told the deputy he had to get home to find out more about what Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning.

A Flagler County deputy said he pulled the driver over in Palm Coast last Thursday for running a stop sign and going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The deputy’s body cam captured the moments when that driver gave his excuses.

“I just found out that Putin just said he’s gonna launch nuclear thermal war against the world and I was trying to get back to my house to find out what’s going on,” the man said.

The driver got a speeding ticket and another one for running a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email