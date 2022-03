Theme park patrons waded through ankle deep floodwater at EPCOT on Monday night. (Courtesy: Brian Regan)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Several guests were caught on camera wading through floodwater at the Walt Disney World Resort on Monday night.

A cell phone video recorded by Brian Regan shows guests in ponchos, wading through EPCOT with water well past their ankles. Some angles show water as high as a guest’s calf.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory was issued for the Lake Buena Vista area on Monday night. It called for four to five inches of rain.